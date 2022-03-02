Pardes Biosciences ropes in ex-Dermira chief Thomas Wiggans as CEO
Mar. 02, 2022 4:35 PM ETPRDSBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) appointed Thomas Wiggans as CEO and chair of the board.
- Uri Lopatin will remain on the board and continue to play an active role in PRDS' R&D activities as chief scientific & strategic advisor.
- Mark Auerbach will transition from chairman to director.
- Wiggans has 40 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, including over 25 years of chief executive leadership.
- He most recently served as CEO of Dermira, which he co-founded in 2010, until its acquisition by Eli Lilly in 2020.