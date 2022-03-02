PagerDuty agrees to acquire Catalytic; terms undisclosed
Mar. 02, 2022 4:36 PM ETPagerDuty, Inc. (PD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) has agreed to acquire no-code workflow automation platform, Catalytic.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Catalytic offers business users the ability to easily create no-code smart workflows that connect systems, data and people.
- The acquisition will expand PagerDuty offerings to new use cases in Finance, Human Resources and Supply Chain workflows, while complementing its existing process automation offerings. The combined capabilities of the two companies will provide intelligent, flexible automation for urgent, unstructured work for any team across the modern enterprise.