PagerDuty agrees to acquire Catalytic; terms undisclosed

Mar. 02, 2022 4:36 PM ETPagerDuty, Inc. (PD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) has agreed to acquire no-code workflow automation platform, Catalytic.
  • Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Catalytic offers business users the ability to easily create no-code smart workflows that connect systems, data and people.
  • The acquisition will expand PagerDuty offerings to new use cases in Finance, Human Resources and Supply Chain workflows, while complementing its existing process automation offerings. The combined capabilities of the two companies will provide intelligent, flexible automation for urgent, unstructured work for any team across the modern enterprise.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.