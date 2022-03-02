Singapore asset management firm GLP reportedly eyeing $2B IPO

Singapore’s GLP, a global asset and business management firm, has reportedly confidentially filed to hold a $2B initial public offering in the US.

GLP is looking to take its fund management arm public as soon as the first half of this year, but the deal could be delayed by ongoing turbulence in the market exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.

Founded in 2009 as a real estate logistics provider and investor, GLP has around $120B in assets under management and operations in 17 countries. The company specializes in investment management and business building in such sectors as logistics, data infrastructure and renewable energy, according to its website.

According to Bloomberg, GLP is owned by a group that includes private equity firms Hillhouse Capital Management and Hopu Investment Management, along with GLP co-founder Ming Mei. The firm was taken private in 2018 after spending seven years listed on the Singapore stock exchange.

GLP isn’t the only investment firm currently mulling a public listing. In late February, private equity group L Catterton was reported to be eyeing an IPO that could value the company at more than $3B.