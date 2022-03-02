TriplePoint Venture Growth Q4 beat reflects strong fundings, net asset value

Mar. 02, 2022 4:37 PM ETTriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments

Venture Capital concept image with business icons and copyspace.

Ahmetov_Ruslan/iStock via Getty Images

  • TriplePoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG) fourth-quarter results came in better-than-expected, highlighting robust fundings and net asset value.
  • Portfolio at fair value was $865.34M in Q4 compared with $633.77M in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 net asset value of $14.01 per share jumped from $12.97 in the same period a year ago.
  • Q4 liquidity of $209.1M, consisting of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $59.1M.
  • Q4 interest income from investments were $25.17M vs. $22.81M in Q4 of last year.
  • Q4 operating expenses of $12.96M rose from $11.54M in Q4 2020.
  • Conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET.
  • Earlier, TriplePoint Venture Growth EPS of $0.42 topped the $0.34 consensus and rose from $0.39 in Q4 2020.
