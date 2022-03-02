Zuora stock rises postmarket on Q4 results, $400M investment from Silver Lake

Mar. 02, 2022 4:57 PM ETZUOBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) stock rose 5% postmarket after the firm reported Q4 results and announced a $400M strategic investment from Silver Lake.
  • Under the terms of the deal, upon initial closing on or about Mar. 24, 2022, Silver Lake will purchase $250M aggregate principal amount of convertible senior unsecured notes due 2029, with an initial conversion price of $20/share.
  • The notes will bear interest at 3.95% per annum, payable quarterly in cash, provided that ZUO may elect to pay interest in kind at 5.50% per annum payable quarterly.
  • The remaining $150M is expected to close at a later date within 18 months of the initial closing.
  • ZUO also agreed to issue Silver Lake warrants to purchase up to 7.5M class A shares, exercisable for 7 years.
  • Of these, 2.5M shares shall be exercisable at $20/share, 2.5M shares shall be exercisable at $22/share and 2.5M shares shall be exercisable at $24/share.
  • Upon closing of the investment, Joe Osnoss - managing partner at Silver Lake - will join ZUO's board.
