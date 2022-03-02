Conformis stock falls slightly after hours after missing on top and bottom lines
Mar. 02, 2022 5:01 PM ETConformis, Inc. (CFMS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) are down 0.5% in after-hours trading after the company's Q4 2021 results missed on the top and bottom lines.
- Net loss in the quarter widened ~141% to ~$16M (-$0.09 per basic and diluted share) compared to Q4 20209.
- Revenue of $15.4M was a 7.8% year-over-year decline.
- Conformis (CFMS) was hurt in the quarter by a ~25% year-over-year increase in operating expenses to $19.3M.
- The company ended the year with $100.6M in cash.
- Earlier Wednesday, Conformis (CFMS) said it was suspending shipments of its orthopedic products to Russia.