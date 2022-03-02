Texas-based health services firm, Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) is trading ~9% higher in the post-market Wednesday after the company’s Q4 2021 financials and its guidance for 2022 beat Street forecasts.

While full-year revenue expanded ~27% YoY to $773.4M driven by ~45% YoY growth in Episodes of Care Services (ECS), Q4 2021 revenue slipped ~6% YoY to $181.4M mainly due to a ~44% YoY decline in ECS revenue amid COVID-19 impact. Quarterly revenue from the Home & Community Services (HCS) surged ~5% YoY to $156.2M.

The net income rose to $32.4M in Q4 2021 compared to $0.7M a year ago, primarily due to a valuation adjustment in customer Equity Appreciation Rights agreements. Driven by the topline growth, the company swung to a net income of $9.9M in 2021 from $14.5M of net loss in the prior year.

For 2022, Signify Health (SGFY) projects $948M – $971M in revenue and $212M – $222M adj. EBITDA. The forecast includes 10-month results from Caravan Health after the company completed its acquisition following a cash and stock deal worth $250M excluding additional payments.

Meanwhile, the current consensus estimates indicate $929.2M revenue for the company in 2022.