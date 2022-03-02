Signify Health gains as Q4 results and 2022 guidance beat forecasts

Mar. 02, 2022 5:01 PM ETSignify Health, Inc. (SGFY)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

Texas-based health services firm, Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) is trading ~9% higher in the post-market Wednesday after the company’s Q4 2021 financials and its guidance for 2022 beat Street forecasts.

While full-year revenue expanded ~27% YoY to $773.4M driven by ~45% YoY growth in Episodes of Care Services (ECS), Q4 2021 revenue slipped ~6% YoY to $181.4M mainly due to a ~44% YoY decline in ECS revenue amid COVID-19 impact. Quarterly revenue from the Home & Community Services (HCS) surged ~5% YoY to $156.2M.

The net income rose to $32.4M in Q4 2021 compared to $0.7M a year ago, primarily due to a valuation adjustment in customer Equity Appreciation Rights agreements. Driven by the topline growth, the company swung to a net income of $9.9M in 2021 from $14.5M of net loss in the prior year.

For 2022, Signify Health (SGFY) projects $948M – $971M in revenue and $212M – $222M adj. EBITDA. The forecast includes 10-month results from Caravan Health after the company completed its acquisition following a cash and stock deal worth $250M excluding additional payments.

Meanwhile, the current consensus estimates indicate $929.2M revenue for the company in 2022.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.