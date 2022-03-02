Hudson Technologies announces $85M term loan, increases ABL credit facility to $90M

Mar. 02, 2022 5:02 PM ETHDSNBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) entered into a new $85M term loan agreement with TCW Asset Management.
  • HDSN also amended its existing revolving credit facility to increase the overall facility to $90M, with TCW participating in a first-in last-out (FILO) loan of $15M and Wells Fargo continuing to manage the facility and providing up to another $75M in borrowing capacity.
  • In conjunction with the new term loan and amended credit facility, HDSN's existing term loan was repaid in full and terminated.
  • “Our cost of capital and interest expense will improve meaningfully; the overall effective interest rate on the new term loan will be ~3% less than the prior term loan. Moreover, the excess availability under the newly expanded ABL facility is currently over $50M, which provides sufficient liquidity to help meet our needs over time,” said CEO Brian Coleman.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.