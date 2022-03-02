Hudson Technologies announces $85M term loan, increases ABL credit facility to $90M
Mar. 02, 2022 5:02 PM ETHDSNBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) entered into a new $85M term loan agreement with TCW Asset Management.
- HDSN also amended its existing revolving credit facility to increase the overall facility to $90M, with TCW participating in a first-in last-out (FILO) loan of $15M and Wells Fargo continuing to manage the facility and providing up to another $75M in borrowing capacity.
- In conjunction with the new term loan and amended credit facility, HDSN's existing term loan was repaid in full and terminated.
- “Our cost of capital and interest expense will improve meaningfully; the overall effective interest rate on the new term loan will be ~3% less than the prior term loan. Moreover, the excess availability under the newly expanded ABL facility is currently over $50M, which provides sufficient liquidity to help meet our needs over time,” said CEO Brian Coleman.