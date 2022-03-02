Healthcare Trust expands relationship with 2 senior housing operators

Mar. 02, 2022 5:07 PM ETHTIABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIA) announced the expansion of a strategic operational relationship with senior housing operators Senior Lifestyle and Jaybird Senior Living, effective Mar. 1.
  • Management oversight of 13 HTIA-owned communities operated under the "Addington Place" brand across Georgia, Michigan and Florida are added to the 11 properties Senior Lifestyle currently operates for HTIA.
  • This brings the total number of HTIA properties operated by Senior Lifestyle to 24.
  • Seven HTIA-owned properties in Illinois, Kansas and Missouri - also operated under the "Addington Place" brand - are now managed by Jaybird Senior Living.
  • This brings the total number of HTIA-owned communities managed by Jaybird Senior Living to 25.
