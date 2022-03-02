Ukraine starts accepting Dogecoin for crypto donations
Mar. 02, 2022 5:12 PM ETDogecoin USD (DOGE-USD)SHIB-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov on Wednesday said the country now accepts cryptocurrency donations in Dogecoin (DOGE-USD).
- "@dogecoin exceeded Russian ruble in value," Fedorov wrote in a Tweet. "We start to accept donations in meme coin. Now even meme can support our army and save lives from Russian invaders." The doge wallet address was included in the tweet. He also tagged Elon Musk who has a history of mentioning meme coins like doge and Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) via Twitter.
- Up until recently, crypto donations have provided Ukraine with more than $40M, CoinDesk reported.
- Looking at digital asset prices, bitcoin (BTC-USD -0.2%) is flat at $44.1K, ethereum (ETH-USD -0.2%) is consolidating at sub $3K and dogecoin (DOGE-USD -0.4%) is also barely nudging at $0.13.
- On Monday, Crypto donations to the Ukrainian government reached $22.2M.