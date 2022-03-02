Tricida expects top-line data from VALOR-CKD trial in Q4 due to conflict in Ukraine

Mar. 02, 2022 5:14 PM ETTCDABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) provided an update on the anticipated date for top-line data from the VALOR-CKD trial based on the ongoing events in Ukraine.
  • ~15% of the patients randomized in VALOR-CKD are from Ukraine.
  • Given the uncertainty around future participation of Ukrainian subjects in the trial and the potential challenges to collecting and monitoring data from Ukrainian sites, top-line data from the trial is now anticipated early in Q4 of 2022 vs. previous guidance of Q3.
  • The revised guidance is based on TCDA's evaluation of the current situation in Ukraine, which is dynamic. Its estimates may change as events in Ukraine evolve.
  • TCDA believes it will need this incremental time to deal with anticipated disruptions and/or delays in data collection.
  • The company does not expect the utility of the data already collected from Ukrainian subjects to be affected.
  • TCDA believes its financial resources will extend for ~6 months following the anticipated announcement of top-line results from the VALOR-CKD trial.
  • The trial is for TCDA's investigational drug candidate veverimer, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to slow chronic kidney disease (CKD) progression in patients with metabolic acidosis and CKD.
  • As of Mar. 1, the trial accrued 197 subjects with positively adjudicated primary endpoint events, defined as renal death, end-stage renal disease, or greater than or equal to a 40% decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate, with an average treatment duration of ~23 months.
