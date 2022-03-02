Boeing receives $489M Navy contract and $194M modification contract for U.S. Special Operations Command
Mar. 02, 2022 5:21 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- The Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is awarded a not-to-exceed $498.31M firm-fixed-price undefinitized order (N0001922F0030) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006).
- This order provides for the production and delivery of the Harpoon Coastal Defense System Launch System (or HCDS) in support of the government of Taiwan, specifically 100 Launcher Transporter Units, 25 Radar Units, and HCDS training equipment.
- Work is expected to be completed in December 2028.
- The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.
- Also, the company was awarded a firm-fixed-price modification to an existing delivery order in the amount of ~$194.63M on contract H92241-20-F-0020 to procure six MH47-G renew rotary wing aircraft in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (or USSOCOM). (Awarded Feb. 25, 2022)