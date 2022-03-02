Ascendis Pharma stock falls 7% despite Q4 bottom line beat
Mar. 02, 2022
- Shares of Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) are down 7% in post-market trading even though its Q4 2021 results beat on the bottom line.
- For the full year, the company reported a net loss of €383.6M, (€7.00 per share, basic and diluted) compared to a net loss of €419M, (€8.28 per share, basic and diluted) in 2020.
- Quarterly revenue of ~€7.8M was ~12% year-over-year increase.
- Looking ahead to this year, Ascendis (ASND) expects top-line results from the phase 3 PaTHway trial of TransCon PTH in adults with hypoparathyroidism this quarter.
- If results are positive, a New Drug Application would be submitted to the U.S. FDA in Q3 followed by a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency in Q4.
- The company ended the year with €789.6M in cash.
