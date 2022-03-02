Ascendis Pharma stock falls 7% despite Q4 bottom line beat

Mar. 02, 2022 5:26 PM ETAscendis Pharma A/S (ASND)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) are down 7% in post-market trading even though its Q4 2021 results beat on the bottom line.
  • For the full year, the company reported a net loss of €383.6M, (€7.00 per share, basic and diluted) compared to a net loss of €419M, (€8.28 per share, basic and diluted) in 2020.
  • Quarterly revenue of ~€7.8M was ~12% year-over-year increase.
  • Looking ahead to this year, Ascendis (ASND) expects top-line results from the phase 3 PaTHway trial of TransCon PTH in adults with hypoparathyroidism this quarter.
  • If results are positive, a New Drug Application would be submitted to the U.S. FDA in Q3 followed by a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency in Q4.
  • The company ended the year with €789.6M in cash.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Peter F. Way argues that Ascendis (ASND) is a buy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.