Activist shareholder Saddle Point Group has privately nominated four directors to Curtiss-Wright's (NYSE:CW) board, saying the company's stock is undervalued because it lacks a strategic focus and its earnings power is obscured by its non-core industrials business.

Saddle Point, which owns ~0.3% of Curtiss-Wright, has been engaged with the company since 2020 but, according to Reuters, has signaled it is not seeking to replace all 10 incumbent directors but has experts on hand who could help the company perform better.

Saddle Point's slate includes Eileen Lord, former Textron CEO who also was U.S. undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment; Christine Fox, former acting deputy secretary of defense; Rajender Kumar Chandhok, former chief investment officer of Northrop Grumman's pension system; and Peter Carlin, formerly with the Blue Harbor Group investment firm.

Curtiss-Wright says Saddle Point should "withdraw its nominees and return to a constructive dialogue."

Saddle Point's nominations come as other activists also are engaged in the defense sector, including Starboard Value and Jana Partners at defense technology firm Mercury Systems, which reportedly has aroused interest from Elliott Management.