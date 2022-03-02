Allscripts selling hospitals, physician practices segments to Constellation Software
Mar. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETAllscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) is selling the net assets of its hospitals and large physician practices segments to a subsidiary of Constellation Software.
- The assets included in the deal are: Sunrise, Paragon, Allscripts TouchWorks, Allscripts Opal, STAR, HealthQuest and dbMotion solutions.
- Constellation subsidiary N. Harris Computer Corp. is paying up to $700M in the deal, which consists of $670M at closing and up to $30M more based on performance of the businesses in the two years after the closing.
