Cedar Realty Trust stock gains postmarket on acquisition by Wheeler REIT

Successful businessman handshake at meeting. Congratulations and Confirmation in the agreement investment together.

AmnajKhetsamtip/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) stock jumped 8.8% postmarket after the REIT said it will be acquired by Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR).
  • WHLR will acquire CDR and its assets after the completion of the below transactions, in an all-cash deal that values the assets at $291.3M.
  • CDR will sell a portfolio of 33 grocery-anchored shopping centers to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors and KPR Centers for $840M.
  • CDR will sell the Revelry redevelopment project for $34M. Cedar is negotiating the sale of the Northeast Heights redevelopment project for $46.5M.
  • If the sale of the redevelopment projects is not completed prior to closing of the grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio sale, the DRA-KPR JV agreed to acquire these 2 projects for ~$80.5M.
  • The transactions are estimated to generate total net proceeds of more than $29/share in cash, which will be distributed to shareholders upon completion.
  • CDR will become wholly owned by WHLR and CDR stock will no longer be publicly traded.
  • All shares of Cedar's outstanding 7.25% series B preferred stock and 6.5% series C preferred stock will remain listed on the NYSE under their current tickers.
  • The announcement follows the completion of CDR's dual-track review of strategic alternatives.
  • The transactions are expected to close by the end of Q2 of 2022.
