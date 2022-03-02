Cedar Realty Trust stock gains postmarket on acquisition by Wheeler REIT
Mar. 02, 2022 5:36 PM ETCedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR)WHLR, CDR.PB, CDR.PCBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) stock jumped 8.8% postmarket after the REIT said it will be acquired by Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR).
- WHLR will acquire CDR and its assets after the completion of the below transactions, in an all-cash deal that values the assets at $291.3M.
- CDR will sell a portfolio of 33 grocery-anchored shopping centers to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors and KPR Centers for $840M.
- CDR will sell the Revelry redevelopment project for $34M. Cedar is negotiating the sale of the Northeast Heights redevelopment project for $46.5M.
- If the sale of the redevelopment projects is not completed prior to closing of the grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio sale, the DRA-KPR JV agreed to acquire these 2 projects for ~$80.5M.
- The transactions are estimated to generate total net proceeds of more than $29/share in cash, which will be distributed to shareholders upon completion.
- CDR will become wholly owned by WHLR and CDR stock will no longer be publicly traded.
- All shares of Cedar's outstanding 7.25% series B preferred stock and 6.5% series C preferred stock will remain listed on the NYSE under their current tickers.
- The announcement follows the completion of CDR's dual-track review of strategic alternatives.
- The transactions are expected to close by the end of Q2 of 2022.