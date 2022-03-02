China's CDT Environmental Technology files for $12M US IPO

China’s CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings (CDTG) has filed to hold a $12M initial public offering in the US.

The waste treatment company intends to offer 3.1M shares for $4 per share. Underwriters would be granted a 45-day option to buy 15% additional shares to cover any overallotments.

The company has applied to have its shares listed on Nasdaq under the symbol CDTG. Westpark Capital is serving as lead bookrunner.

CDT designs, installs and maintains sewage treatment systems and provides sewage treatment services for rural and urban communities in China.

The company said it expects the deal to generated net proceeds of $10.7M if shares price at $4 per share and the underwriters’ option is not exercised. If the option is exercised in full, it expects net proceeds of $12.4M.

For the six months ended June 30, CDT reported a net loss of $96K on revenue of $3.5M.

