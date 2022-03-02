BlackRock Capital Investment Q4 highlights strong capital deployment, net asset value
Mar. 02, 2022 5:41 PM ETBlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) fourth-quarter results reflect strong levels of capital deployment as well as net asset value.
- “2021 marked a year of significant progress for us, as we effectively completed our strategic rotation out of non-core assets, while building the portfolio for stable and long-term income generation," said Chairman and Interim CEO James E. Keenan. "We believe this sets the stage for continued improvement in our financial results as we redeploy capital in senior secured loans and increase leverage to normalized levels."
- Q4 net asset value per share of $4.73 vs. $4.23 in the same period a year ago.
- Q4 net assets of $349.7M slightly declines from $350.9M in the previous quarter.
- Q4 net leverage ratio of 0.56x vs. 0.51x in Q4 of last year.
- Q4 investment deployments of $68.5M in Q4 compared with $59.9M in Q4 2020. Investment exits were $75.7M in Q4, down from $193.2M in Q4 2020.
- Conference call on March 3 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Earlier, BlackRock Capital Investment EPS of $0.08.