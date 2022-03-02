Visa discloses 5% of revenues exposed to Russia, Ukraine
Mar. 02, 2022 5:56 PM ETVisa Inc. (V)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Visa (NYSE:V) on Wednesday disclosed a total of 5% of net revenues in 2021 were exposed to both Russia and Ukraine, according to an 8-K filing.
- Net revenues from Russia, including revenues driven by domestic and cross-border activities, were ~4% of total revenues and revenues from Ukraine accounted for ~1% of total revenues.
- Furthermore, "Visa is in the process of complying with all applicable global sanctions," the company highlighted. "As part of that compliance, we have suspended access to Visa for certain clients. It is difficult to reasonably estimate the full potential financial impact of this situation on Visa at this time."
- Meanwhile, the company's U.S. payments volume in February was 145% of 2019, up five points from January.
- Earlier, Mastercard said 6% of revenues are exposed to Russia and Ukraine.