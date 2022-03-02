Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) closed +1.7% after reporting a Q4 GAAP loss that was wider than expected while full-year revenue guidance met analyst estimates; Q4 revenues totaled a higher than forecast $161.9M, compared to a $309M loss in the year-ago quarter.

RBC analyst Joseph Spak maintains his Outperform rating but trims his price target to $33 from $39, according to StreetInsider.com, saying "negative gross margins continue but management expects positive inflection in H2. Plug continuing to spend for large H2 opportunity and large cash balance allowing them to do so, but progress on margins key to build confidence that investment is not in vain."

KeyBanc's Leo Mariani is more positive, saying "Plug's 2022 revenue multiple of 15x is in line with peers despite superior growth, a great balance sheet and strong product offerings. We think Plug should trade towards the higher end of its peer range."

Meanwhile, Susquehanna's Biju Perincheril, who rates the stock Positive, lifts his PT to $30 from $26, saying Plug's growth initiatives remain on track, and the company expects to ship its stationary power products in H2, which should provide another avenue of growth.

Cowen's Jeff Osborne, who rates the stock at Outperform with a $44 target, says "progress in all business segments remains encouraging."

Plug shares have powered 37% higher during the past week, most of it before the Q4 earnings report, as investors bet that Russia's invasion of Ukraine will induce governments to invest more in renewable energy to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels.