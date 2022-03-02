Eni to exit pipeline JV with Gazprom, joining western exodus from Russia
Mar. 02, 2022 1:13 PM ETEni S.p.A. (E)OGZPYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Eni (E +3.1%) says it will sell its 50% stake in the Blue Stream natural gas pipeline it has co-owned with Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) since 1999, joining other energy producers in exiting Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
- Blue Stream manages a subsea pipeline that connects Russia to Turkey through the Black Sea, with a transport capacity of 16B cm/year, and the company's total assets are worth €1.54B (~$1.6B), according to Bloomberg.
- Eni calls its Russia exposure "marginal," noting that joint ventures with Rosneft have been frozen for years following sanctions put in place against Russia in 2014, but Bloomberg reports the Italian company sources ~30% of its gas supplies from Russia.
- Other European oil producers such as BP, Shell and Equinor have announced plans to exit Russia.