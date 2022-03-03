Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) exit from Russia will impact company-wide earnings and oil production by 1%-2%, CFO Kathryn Mikells told analysts on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

"Of any stat you choose, it's kind of 1%-2% of the total denominator... that's what it is," Mikells said during Exxon's annual capital markets presentation, which emphasized plans to cut overall cash operating costs by $9B between 2019-23, or a 50% increase from targets the company released a year ago.

The CFO did not cite a specific metric for the Russia hit and did not provide details on a potential writedown on Exxon's nearly $4.1B worth of assets in Russia.

Western sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine will "degrade" Exxon's ability to retain its assets in the country and "require a discontinuation of operations or suspension," CEO Darren Woods said.

Also, Exxon added 200K boe/day to its estimate for Guyana offshore production capacity, now saying its partnership with Hess (NYSE:HES) and Cnooc will have capacity to produce 1.2M boe/day of oil and gas by 2027; the company said it can drill ~10 new exploration wells offshore Guyana this year and another 10 next year.

Exxon shares are "still a buy at $110 oil," as the company is "raking in billions in excess cash as oil prices spike, [and] a good chunk of that will be returned to shareholders," Graham Grieder writes in a bullish new analysis published on Seeking Alpha.