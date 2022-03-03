Exxon faces 1%-2% hit to earnings, production from Russia exit, CFO says

Mar. 02, 2022 7:32 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)HESBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor14 Comments

Oil platform on the ocean. Offshore drilling for gas and petroleum

NiseriN/iStock via Getty Images

Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) exit from Russia will impact company-wide earnings and oil production by 1%-2%, CFO Kathryn Mikells told analysts on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

"Of any stat you choose, it's kind of 1%-2% of the total denominator... that's what it is," Mikells said during Exxon's annual capital markets presentation, which emphasized plans to cut overall cash operating costs by $9B between 2019-23, or a 50% increase from targets the company released a year ago.

The CFO did not cite a specific metric for the Russia hit and did not provide details on a potential writedown on Exxon's nearly $4.1B worth of assets in Russia.

Western sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine will "degrade" Exxon's ability to retain its assets in the country and "require a discontinuation of operations or suspension," CEO Darren Woods said.

Also, Exxon added 200K boe/day to its estimate for Guyana offshore production capacity, now saying its partnership with Hess (NYSE:HES) and Cnooc will have capacity to produce 1.2M boe/day of oil and gas by 2027; the company said it can drill ~10 new exploration wells offshore Guyana this year and another 10 next year.

Exxon shares are "still a buy at $110 oil," as the company is "raking in billions in excess cash as oil prices spike, [and] a good chunk of that will be returned to shareholders," Graham Grieder writes in a bullish new analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.