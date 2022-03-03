Talkdesk, a maker of cloud-based call center software, is said to be preparing for a U.S. initial public offering.

Talkdesk interviewed underwriters and filer paperwork confidentially with the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a Bloomberg report. An IPO could happen as soon as this year.

San Francisco-based Talkdesk announced in August it had raised $230M in a Series D fundraising round that valued the company at more than $10B. As of August, the company had raised $498M in funding since its inception.

The funding came from new investors Whale Rock Capital Management, TI Platform Management, and Alpha Square Group as well as from existing investors Amity Ventures, Franklin Templeton, Top Tier Capital Partners, Viking Global Investors, and Willoughby Capital.

Talkdesk competitors include Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Genesys Cloud Services. In October, Bloomberg reported the Genesys was said to consider an IPO as the call center software market grows.

Recall in December, Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) invested in software provider Genesys, helping the company raise $580 million at a $21B valuation.