Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile GAAP EPADR of $1.13 beats by $0.21, revenue of $1.08B beats by $109.87M
Mar. 03, 2022 12:18 AM ETSociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile press release (NYSE:SQM): Q4 GAAP EPADR of $1.13 beats by $0.21.
- Revenue of $1.08B (+110.2% Y/Y) beats by $109.87M.
- Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 reached $542.8M; approximately 309.6% higher than the $132.5M recorded for the fourth quarter of 2020.
- SQM's Chief Executive Officer, Ricardo Ramos, stated: "We want to continue growing in the lithium market. The Board has just approved an additional lithium capacity plan in Chile, which will allow us to reach 210,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate and 40,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide. We expect this new capacity to be ready next year with a total CAPEX of US$250 million.
- Demand keeps on growing strongly, and we believe that the total demand will reach 1 million tons sooner than previously anticipated. Our current estimates for 2022 demand growth are over 30%."