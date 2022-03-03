Great Panther Mining GAAP EPS of -$0.03 in-line, revenue of $42.7M misses by $2.11M; reaffirms FY22 guidance
Mar. 03, 2022 12:29 AM ETGreat Panther Mining Limited (GPL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Great Panther Mining press release (NYSE:GPL): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.03 in-line.
- Revenue of $42.7M (-37.9% Y/Y) misses by $2.11M.
- Metal production of 24,284 Au eq oz, inclusive of 20,850 gold ounces ("Au oz") and 227,084 silver ounces.
- All-in-sustaining-costs, excluding corporate G&A, of $2,216 per gold ounce sold compared with $1,248 for the same period in 2020.
- EBITDA of negative $5.2 million compared with EBITDA of $27.2 million for Q4 2020.
- In 2022, consolidated gold equivalent production from the Tucano and Topia mines is expected to be in the range of 100,000 to 119,000 Au eq oz. Cash cost of $1,200-1,300 Au oz sold; AISC of $1,600-1,700 Au oz sold.
- The second half of 2022 is expected to account for at least 65% of annual production guidance. The mine plan for Tucano reflects more stripping in the first half of 2022 and therefore AISC in the first half is expected to be higher than annual guidance and offset by increased production rates in H2 2022.
- Total capital expenditures are budgeted at $22.0 million in 2022, including approximately $9.0 million for underground mine development (also concentrated in H2 2022).