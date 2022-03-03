Streaming giant Netflix becomes latest major media company to pause projects, acquisitions in Russia amid war
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has become the latest major media corporation to pause all projects and acquisitions in Russia in response to the ongoing “humanitarian crisis” in Ukraine - BBC report.
It is understood the streaming giant has taken the decision while it assesses the impacts of the unfolding events.
The streamer had four Russian series in the works: Zato, a Neo-noir detective drama; Anna K, a contemporary retelling of Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina that would be Netflix’s first Russian original series; Nothing Special, a drama about a young actor working at a charity for people with disabilities; and a fourth untitled series.
Anna K and Nothing Special had already wrapped filming in December, while the untitled project is in the process of finishing up shooting, according to the individual close to Netflix.
Earlier this week, Netflix said in a report by Hollywood Reporter that it would not carry any Russian state channels on its platform despite a new Russian law that went into effect on Monday.
Under a law that only came into effect on 1 March, "audiovisual services" in the country with more than 100,000 users will be required to carry 20 major state television channels.
"Given the current situation, we have no plans to add these channels to our service," a Netflix spokesperson told the magazine in a statement.
Earlier, Disney (NYSE:DIS) have also pulled theatrical releases in Russia in quick succession this week.