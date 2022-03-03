Aurora Mobile GAAP EPS of -$0.07, revenue of $15.9M; initiates FY22 guidance
Mar. 03, 2022 2:48 AM ETAurora Mobile Limited (JG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Aurora Mobile press release (NASDAQ:JG): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.07.
- Revenue of $15.9M (-5% Y/Y).
- Adjusted net loss was $1.3M, compared with a RMB29.4 million adjusted net loss for the same quarter last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA was a positive $0.3M, compared with a negative RMB17.1 million for the same quarter last year.
- Number of mobile apps utilizing at least one of the Company’s developer services, or the cumulative app installations, increased to approximately 1,807,000 as of December 31, 2021 from approximately 1,698,000 as of December 31, 2020.
- Number of monthly active unique mobile devices increased to 1.44 billion in December 2021 from 1.40 billion in December 2020.
- Based on the current available information, the Company sees full year 2022 revenue guidance to be in the range of RMB435.0 million to RMB455.0 million, representing growth of 22% to 27% year-over-year compared with 2021 results vs. estimated growth of 28.35% Y/Y.