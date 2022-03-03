Vintage Wine Estates appoints new CFO, reorganizes management team

Mar. 03, 2022 3:06 AM ETVintage Wine Estates, Inc. (VWE), VWEWWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) announced several changes in its management as it restructures the team, creates new roles in operations to support greater scale and drive efficiencies.
  • Katherine DeVillers, currently CFO, has been named Executive VP of Acquisition Integrations, and Kristina Johnston joins VWE as CFO effective March 7.
  • Johnston had approximately 17 years' experience at Constellation Brands, most recently served as VP - Finance Lead.
  • Zach Long has been promoted to Senior VP of Winemaking and Production.
  • VWE has appointed Courtney Prose as VP of Supply Chain, a newly created position.
  • Prose joins the company from Francis Coppola Winery, most recently served as the Executive VP of Production.
  • Jessica Kogan, who as CMO/Chief Digital Officer led VWE's digital transformation and significant growth of direct-to-consumer and ecommerce, moves to the outside position of Digital Strategy Advisor.
  • Further as part of the restructuring of the management team, Russell Joy will be leaving his position as COO to pursue other interests.
