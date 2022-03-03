Aytu Biopharma prices $7.6M in stock and pre-funded warrant offering

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) announced the placement to a healthcare-dedicated institutional investor in an underwritten offering of 3.03M shares of its common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 3.3M shares of its common stock, and common warrants to purchase up to 6.67M shares of its common stock for expected gross proceeds of ~$7.6M.

The shares of common stock and the pre-funded warrants are each being sold in combination with corresponding common warrants, with one common warrant to purchase 1.1 shares of common stock for each share of common stock or each pre-funded warrant sold at $1.25.

The pre-funded warrants will have an exercise price of $0.0001 per share of common stock, and the common warrants will have an exercise price of $1.30 per share of common stock.

The pre-funded warrants will be immediately exercisable and remain exercisable until exercised, while the common warrants will be exercisable six months after the date of issuance and will have a term of five years from the date of exercisability.

All securities to be sold in the Offering were sold by the Company.

Offering is expected to close on or about March 7, 2022.

Net proceeds will be used for growth of the company's commercial business, advancing the development of its pipeline assets including initiating the PREVEnt Trial evaluating AR101 for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Additionally, the Company does not intend to apply for the listing of the pre-funded warrants or the common warrants on any national securities exchange or other nationally recognized trading system.