European markets mixed amid Ukraine-Russia tensions

London -0.10%.

Germany -0.57%. Germany February final services PMI 55.8 vs 56.6 prelim

France +0.15%. France February final services PMI 55.5 vs 57.9 prelim.

MOEX Trading on Moscow Exchange's stock section will remain largely closed on Thursday although a limited range of operations will be available, the central bank said in a statement -Reuters report.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 dropping 0.1% in early trade, with basic resources jumping and oil and gas stocks climbing to lead gains. Media stocks slid.

Eurozone February final services PMI 55.5 vs 55.8 prelim

Italy February services PMI 52.8 vs 52.5 expected.

Spain February services PMI 56.6 vs 51.6 expected.

Switzerland February CPI +2.2% vs +1.8% y/y expected.

Comin up in the session : UK February February final services, composite PMI at 0930 GMT; Eurozone January PPI figures at 1000 GMT; Eurozone January unemployment rate at 1000 GMT; US Challenger February job cuts, layoffs at 1230 GMT.

Update on Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine’s second biggest city, Kharkiv, suffered heavy bombardment on Wednesday, while Kherson’s mayor said Russian forces have seized control of the key port city in southern Ukraine.

An update from UK intelligence sources, maintains that Russia advance on Kyiv has made little discernible progress.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed to 1.87%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than two basis point to 0.03%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than four basis point to 1.31%.

European futures mostly lower. FTSE -0.54%; CAC +1.62%; DAX -0.36% and EURO STOXX -0.77%.