Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) is planning a new phase 3 Alzheimer’s disease prevention trial (SKYLINE, NCT05256134) of its investigational anti-amyloid antibody gantenerumab.

The Swiss drugmaker intends to collaborate with Banner Alzheimer’s Institute’s Alzheimer’s Prevention Initiative, Massachusetts General Hospital, and the University of Southern California Alzheimer’s Therapeutic Research Institute to further exchange scientific insights and advance the trial goals.

SKYLINE, a secondary prevention trial, aims to explore the potential of the drug to slow disease progression in people with the earliest signs of Alzheimer’s disease, before too much permanent neurological damage is done.

The study will enroll 1,200 people aged 60 – 80 years who are amyloid positive, and who show no signs of cognitive impairment. Roche aims to recruit a diverse population across 17 countries.

The main goal of the study is to see change from the time treatment began to year four in the Preclinical Alzheimer’s Cognitive Composite-5 score – a measure to check changes in cognitive function.

Gantenerumab is also being evaluated in a primary prevention trial in people who are genetically predisposed to developing the disease before amyloid plaques form in the brain, and in people with early Alzheimer’s disease.

Results from two phase 3 trials, GRADUATE 1 and 2, in people with early Alzheimer’s disease, are expected in Q4 2022.