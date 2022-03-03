Weibo Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 beats by $0.01, revenue of $616.3M beats by $8.89M
Mar. 03, 2022 4:53 AM ETWeibo Corporation (WB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Weibo press release (NASDAQ:WB): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $616.3M (+20.0% Y/Y) beats by $8.89M.
- Monthly active users were 573 million in December 2021, a net addition of approximately 52 million users on year-over-year basis. Mobile MAUs represented 95% of MAUs.
- Average daily active users were 249 million in December 2021, a net addition of approximately 25 million users on year-over-year basis.
- "Heading into 2022, we are dedicated to serving a broader community through enhancement of product functionalities and enrichment of content ecosystem, and driving value for customers to market efficiently and innovatively on our platform," said Gaofei Wang, CEO.