Bilibili Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.66 beats by $0.01, revenue of $907.1M misses by $3.99M; initiates Q1 guidance
Mar. 03, 2022 5:03 AM ETBilibili Inc. (BILI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Bilibili press release (NASDAQ:BILI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.66 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $907.1M (+54.1% Y/Y) misses by $3.99M.
- Average monthly active users reached 271.7 million, and mobile MAUs reached 252.4 million, representing increases of 35% and 35%, respectively, from the same period in 2020.
- Average daily active users reached 72.2 million, a 34% increase from the same period in 2020.
- Average monthly paying users reached 24.5 million, a 37% increase from the same period in 2020.
- For the first quarter of 2022, the Company currently expects net revenues to be between RMB5.3 billion and RMB5.5 billion vs. estimated growth of 48.48% Y/Y.