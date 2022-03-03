Canadian Natural Resources Non-GAAP EPS of C$2.21; issues FY22 guidance
- Canadian Natural Resources press release (NYSE:CNQ): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of C$2.21.
- During Q4/21, daily production volumes averaged a record 1,314 MBOE/d, including 1,004 Mbbl/d of liquids, primarily driven by strong quarterly production volumes from oil sands mining and thermal in situ.
- Cash flows from operating activities were C$4,712 million in Q4/21, an increase over C$1,270 million in Q4/20.
- Canadian Natural generated strong quarterly adjusted funds flow of C$4,338 million in Q4/21, a significant increase over Q3/21 levels of C$3,634 million.
- The Company's 2022 capital budget is targeting base capital of approximately C$3.6 billion that delivers targeted production of approximately 1,270,000 BOE/d to 1,320,000 BOE/d, with disciplined year over year near-term growth of approximately 60,000 BOE/d derived primarily from conventional E&P operations.