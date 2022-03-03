Walmart to charge $2.50 per transaction on money transfers to Mexico
Mar. 03, 2022 5:50 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) announces that customers can now send money from any Walmart store in the U.S. to any Walmart store in Mexico for as little as $2.50 per transaction through its Walmart2Walmart money transfer program.
- This price is at least 50% lower than similar offerings on the market.
- “We are thrilled to offer Walmart shoppers a convenient way to send money to their loved ones in Mexico at an incredibly low price,” said Julia Unger, vice president, Walmart Financial Services. “Our low-fee strategy demonstrates our commitment to continue improving the financial well-being of our customers around the world.”
- Walmart2Walmart money transfer service between the U.S. and Mexico was launched in 2016 but was paused in 2018.
- With remittances to Mexico up over 27% in 2021, Walmart’s relaunch of Walmart2Walmart Mexico is timely, enabling customers to use its large network of stores to send money quickly and inexpensively at a time when cross-border payments are rapidly growing.