Pfizer to supply 10M courses of COVID drug Paxlovid to developing nations in 2022- Reuters
Mar. 03, 2022 5:56 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)MRKBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is expected to provide about 10M courses its COVID-19 therapy Paxlovid to low and middle-income nations in 2022, Reuters reported citing Harley Feldbaum, head of strategy for policy at Global Fund, a non-government organization.
- The company could increase the supply if agencies involved demonstrate that they are able to distribute the drug, the report added.
- Earlier in the week, U.S. President Joe Biden announced the launch of an initiative for Americans to receive free oral therapeutics immediately.
- Biden said Pfizer would deliver 1M pills in March and more than double of it in April.
- Currently, FDA has approved only two oral COVID-19 drugs for at home use. Pfizer's Paxlovid, and Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' molnupiravir.
- Earlier in the day, the World Health Organization backed Merck/Ridgeback's pill molnupiravir for certain COVID-19 patients.
- In studies, Paxlovid has shown 89% efficacy, and molnupiravir has demonstrated about 30% efficacy in reducing the risk of hospitalization or death in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.
- PFE -0.42% premarket to $47.50