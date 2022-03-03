Concert Pharma GAAP EPS of -$1.01 misses by $0.24, revenue of $0.01M in-line
Mar. 03, 2022 6:04 AM ETConcert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Concert Pharma press release (NASDAQ:CNCE): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$1.01 misses by $0.24.
- Revenue of $0.01M in-line.
- “Our team is extremely proud and motivated by our success in enrolling more than 1,200 patients in our THRIVE-AA Phase 3 program in line with our projected timelines. This represents a significant milestone for Concert as we focus on commercializing CTP-543 to help meet the needs of the alopecia areata patient community,” said Roger Tung, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Concert Pharmaceuticals. “We expect 2022 to be a data rich year, with the first key CTP-543 Phase 3 data readout next quarter.”