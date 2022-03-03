Dow Jones, S&P, Nasdaq futures edge down as oil keeps soaring

Stock index futures point to a slightly lower opening Thursday as crude prices continue to move higher.

Fighting in Ukraine continues, although there is some hope of progress in talks between Russian and Ukrainian leadership in Belarus, tentatively scheduled to start during the U.S. premarket.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -0.3%, S&P futures (SPX) -0.2% and Dow futures (INDU) -0.1% are slightly lower.

Brent crude is above $115 per barrel, but has backed off earlier highs where it nearly touched $120. WTI is near $114 having topped $116.

It's "incredible how 'quick' #opec+ were to cut 10 mbpd back in April 2020 to 'support' the market, and right now they 'do not see the need to raise supply as they dont see evidence of it' ... as brent is up at $120!" Meleeha Bengali, founder of MB Commodity Corner, tweeted.

Treasury yields are a bit lower after yesterday's surge. The 10-year is down 1 basis point to 1.86% and the 2-year is down 2 basis points to 1.49%.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks on Capitol Hill again today, this time before the Senate Banking Committee, having indicated his preference of a quarter-point March hike yesterday.

The "confirmation of likely rate hikes ahead helped Treasury yields fully retrace the previous days’ decline (on Wednesday), with the 10yr yield up +14.9bps to 1.88%," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid wrote. "The more policy-sensitive 2yr yield (+17.1bps) saw a larger rise that saw +23.5bps of hikes priced back into money markets through 2022."

"The curve thus bear flattened, and the 2s10s curve fell to 35.9bps, after falling as low as 31.3bps intraday. The 2s10s curve has now flattened by more than 120bps since its peak at the end of Q1 last year."

On the economic calendar, Challenger's jobs cuts report and initial jobless claims come before the bell, a last bout of employment data before Friday's payrolls report.

Revisions of Q4 productivity and unit labor costs are also scheduled premarket.

Among active stocks, Snowflake is down sharply after guidance suggested slowing growth.