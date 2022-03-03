RYB Education divests directly operated kindergarten business, proposes name change

Mar. 03, 2022 6:34 AM ETRYB Education, Inc. (RYB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • RYB Education's (NYSE:RYB) subsidiaries entered into termination agreements with certain variable interest entities, based on company's development needs and regulatory landscape.
  • Through this, RYB will no longer have contractual control over its directly operated kindergarten business.
  • The company also proposed to change its name from RYB Education to Gravitas Education.
  • The company will continue to develop its preschool education business in Singapore and overseas, and its domestic business will undergo a strategic transformation.
  • This Divesture includes the termination of agreements by and among Beijing RYB Technology Development (WFOE), Beijing RYB Children Education Technology Development (VIE) and its shareholders.
  • As compensation for the termination of VIE agreements, RMB 158.5M will be paid in installments to WFOE.
