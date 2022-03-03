Crescent Point Energy Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.27 in-line

  • Crescent Point Energy press release (NYSE:CPG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.27 in-line.
  • Generated over $785M of excess cash flow in 2021 with capital expenditures and production in-line with annual guidance.
  • Shares +4.3% PM.
  • Increasing planned share repurchases to up to $150M, to be executed by mid-2022, from $100M announced previously.
  • Disciplined 2022 budget, which is expected to generate approximately $1.1B of excess cash flow at US$80/bbl WTI.
  • The company is on track to meet its 2022 average production guidance of 133,000 to 137,000 boe/d within its development capital expenditures budget of $825M to $900M.
