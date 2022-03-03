Materialise GAAP EPS of $0.09 beats by $0.03, revenue of $64.56M beats by $5.57M
Mar. 03, 2022 6:35 AM ETMaterialise NV (MTLS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Materialise press release (NASDAQ:MTLS): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.09 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $64.56M (+26% Y/Y) beats by $5.57M.
- “We expect our annual revenue for 2022 (including the results of Link3D) to grow by at least 10% compared to 2021. As we will be allocating significant portions of the expanding EBITDA margins of some of our more mature business lines to investments in our newer growth businesses (in particular the Link3D product portfolio), we expect our consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to decrease by approximately 10%." said Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Peter Leys, Executive Chairman