Utz Brands Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11 misses by $0.04, revenue of $300.9M beats by $3.24M
Mar. 03, 2022 6:38 AM ETUtz Brands, Inc. (UTZ)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Utz Brands press release (NYSE:UTZ): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $300.9M (+22.2% Y/Y) beats by $3.24M.
- For FY2022, the company expects total net sales growth of approximately 7%-10% vs. consensus growth of 6.65% and Organic Net Sales growth of approximately 4%-6%, which is above its long-term growth algorithm of 3%-4%. Adjusted EBITDA to grow modestly Y/Y. The company expects stronger Adjusted EBITDA performance in the second half of fiscal 2022, and in fiscal 2023, as the benefits of the company’s pricing actions and productivity programs continue to build.
- Capital expenditures to be in the range of $50M to $60M and effective tax rate of approximately 20%.