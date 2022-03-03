Sanmina, RSBVL to create manufacturing JV in India
Mar. 03, 2022 6:40 AM ETSanmina Corporation (SANM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) and Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited have entered into an agreement to create a joint venture through an investment in Sanmina's existing Indian entity (Sanmina SCI India Private Ltd. "SIPL").
- The JV caters to growing demand for high technology infrastructure hardware in India as well as addresses export opportunities.
- RSBVL will hold 50.1% equity stake in the joint venture entity with Sanmina owning the remaining 49.9%.
- RSBVL will achieve this ownership primarily through an investment of up to Rs 1,670 crore in new shares in Sanmina's existing Indian entity, while Sanmina will contribute its existing contract manufacturing business.
- As a result of the investment, the joint venture will be capitalized with over $200M of cash to fund growth.
- Through this joint venture, Sanmina expects to significantly grow the scale of this business over time and expand its Indian manufacturing footprint to serve the local and global demand for Hi-Tech equipment across industries.
- The day-to-day business will continue to be managed by Sanmina's existing management team in Chennai.
- The deal is expected to close no later than September 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.