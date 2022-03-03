Reliq Health Technologies inks 5 contracts with physician practices in 3 states

Mar. 03, 2022 6:41 AM ETReliq Health Technologies Inc. (RQHTF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Senior Man consulting with his doctor online

Geber86/E+ via Getty Images

  • Reliq Health Technologies (OTCPK:RQHTF) signed five contracts with physician practices in Nevada, California and Texas.
  • "Using Reliq’s iUGO Care platform, clinicians in Nevada can provide high quality, proactive, preventative care to more patients, improving access to care and health outcomes for at-risk patients," said Reliq CEO Lisa Crossley.
  • Crossley noted that the five clients are expected to add over 2,500 new patients to Reliq’s platform and the company expects to begin onboarding patients from these practices in April and generate revenue of $50/patient per month.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.