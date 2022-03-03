Quhuo receives non compliance notification for minimum bid price requirement
Mar. 03, 2022 6:43 AM ETQuhuo Limited (QH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.
- The company's ADS has been below $1/ADS for 30 consecutive trading days.
- The notification letter has no immediate impact on the company's listing on the Nasdaq.
- It has a compliance period of 180 days or until Aug.29, 2022 to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.
- The company is considering its options, including an adjustment of its ADS-to-Class A ordinary share ratio to regain compliance.