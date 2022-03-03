IsoEnergy appoints Graham du Preez as CFO
Mar. 03, 2022 6:43 AM ETIsoEnergy Ltd. (ISENF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- IsoEnergy (OTCQX:ISENF) has appointed Graham du Preez to the position of Chief Financial Officer.
- Mr. du Preez will be taking over the role from Ms. Janine Richardson who has resigned from the position.
- Most recently, Mr. du Preez served as CFO at Harte Gold Corp.
- In connection with the appointment of Mr. du Preez as the Company's CFO, he has been granted 400K incentive stock options.
- The options are exercisable at a price of $4.96, vest in three equal annual instalments commencing on the grant date and have a term of five years.