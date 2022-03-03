Burlington Non-GAAP EPS of $2.53 misses by $0.68, revenue of $2.6B misses by $170M
Mar. 03, 2022 6:48 AM ETBurlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Burlington press release (NYSE:BURL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.53 misses by $0.68.
- Revenue of $2.60B (+14.5% Y/Y) misses by $170M.
- Shares +1.35% PM.
The Company is issuing the following Fiscal 2022 guidance items:
- Capital expenditures, net of landlord allowances, is expected to be approximately $725 million;
- The Company expects to open 120 new stores, while relocating or closing 30 stores, for a total of 90 net new stores in Fiscal 2022;
- Depreciation & amortization, exclusive of favorable lease costs, is expected to be approximately $300 million;
- Interest expense is expected to be approximately $61 million; and
- The effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 26% to 27%.