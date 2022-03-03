BJ’s Wholesale Club Non-GAAP EPS of $0.80 beats by $0.06, revenue of $4.36B misses by $20M
Mar. 03, 2022 6:49 AM ETBJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- BJ’s Wholesale Club press release (NYSE:BJ): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.80 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $4.36B (+10.4% Y/Y) misses by $20M.
- Total comparable club sales increased by 8.8%, reflecting two-year stacked comp of 21.8%.
- Comparable club sales, excluding gasoline sales, increased by 0.9%, reflecting two-year stacked comp of 16.8%.
- Digitally-enabled sales growth was 19%, reflecting two-year stacked comp growth of 187%.
- For FY2022, the company expects net sales to increase in the mid-single digit range vs. consensus growth of 6.97%; EPS to remain flat year over year after giving effect to the pending Burris acquisition of assets vs. consensus of 3.39.