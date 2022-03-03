Can B forms joint venture with Primex for CBD products sale in Brazil
Mar. 03, 2022 6:59 AM ETCan B Corp. (CANB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Cannabinoid products maker Can B (OTCQB:CANB) formed a joint venture with PrimeX for its CBD products in Brazil.
- PrimeX, which services 120K retailers in Brazil, has a contract with Biocase Brasil to produce CBD products for the Brazilian market.
- The company said Biocase Brasil is focused on local distribution and has a strong network of doctors in Brazil and provides education, research, products development, and tests for the Brazilian market.
- "We are very excited to roll out Can B's CBD products in Brazil. After careful consideration, Biocase Brasil chose Can B for its high standards of manufacturing and processing and quality products," said PrimeX's CEO Mario Lacourt.