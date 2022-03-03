Tecnoglass Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 beats by $0.11, revenue of $131.82M beats by $2.45M

Mar. 03, 2022 7:03 AM ETTecnoglass Inc. (TGLS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Tecnoglass press release (NASDAQ:TGLS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $131.82M (+28.1% Y/Y) beats by $2.45M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 65.7% year-over-year to a record $42.2 million, representing 32.0% of total revenues
  • Cash flow from operations of $23.8 million
  • FY22 Outlook: Revenues to grow to a range of $575 million to $600 million vs consensus of $558.92M and for adjusted EBITDA1 to increase to a range of $170 million to $190 million. This implies adjusted EBITDA growth of approximately 20% at the midpoint
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.