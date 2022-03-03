Tecnoglass Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 beats by $0.11, revenue of $131.82M beats by $2.45M
Mar. 03, 2022 7:03 AM ETTecnoglass Inc. (TGLS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Tecnoglass press release (NASDAQ:TGLS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $131.82M (+28.1% Y/Y) beats by $2.45M.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 65.7% year-over-year to a record $42.2 million, representing 32.0% of total revenues
- Cash flow from operations of $23.8 million
- FY22 Outlook: Revenues to grow to a range of $575 million to $600 million vs consensus of $558.92M and for adjusted EBITDA1 to increase to a range of $170 million to $190 million. This implies adjusted EBITDA growth of approximately 20% at the midpoint